a year ago
De Grasse dips under 10 seconds at Canadian trials
#Sports News
July 10, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

De Grasse dips under 10 seconds at Canadian trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ameer Webb of the U.S. (L-R), winner Andre De Grasse of Canada, Michael Rodgers of the U.S. and Kim Collins of St Kitts and Nevis compete in the men's 100 meters during the 2016 IAAF Oslo Diamond League athletics meeting at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway on June 9, 2016. NTB Scanpix/Vidar Ruud/ via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Andre De Grasse ran his fastest 100 meters of the year to book his place at the Rio Games while world champions Shawn Barber and Derek Drouin also won their events at the Canadian Olympic trials on Saturday.

De Grasse, co-bronze medalist at the 2015 world championships, clocked 9.99 seconds to defeat Aaron Brown in the meeting at Edmonton, Alberta.

Brown, who earlier this season ran 9.96 seconds in Florida, finished second in 10.07 seconds.

"Canada hasn't had two sub-10 sprinters for a long time, so I think me and him are going to do big things," De Grasse told reporters.

The sprinters will meet again in the 200 meters on Sunday, the concluding day of the trials.

Barber cleared 5.61 meters on his third attempt to win the pole vault.

Drouin topped the Olympic qualifying standard in the high jump by clearing 2.30 meters.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
