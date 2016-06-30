Athletics: Injured Jeter, Symmonds to miss U.S. Olympic trials

Athletics - Jamaica National Racers Grand Prix - Kingston - 11/06/16 Barbara Pierre of the U.S. (L), winner Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica (C) and Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. in action during women's 100m race.

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - Olympians Carmelita Jeter and Nick Symmonds have withdrawn from the U.S. athletics trials for the Rio Olympics with injuries, they said on Thursday.

Jeter, the 2012 Olympic 100 meters silver medalist and 200m bronze medal winner, pulled out of the July 1-10 trials with a quadriceps problem.

"Unfortunately due to me re-exaggerating my left quad I will not be at 2016 Olympic trials," Jeter, who anchored the U.S. to the 4x100m relay world record at the 2012 London Games, said on Instagram.

"It has been a rough two years for me, having two torn quads and a quad surgery."

She was not expected to be a contender at this year's trials, which begin on Friday at the University of Oregon.

Symmonds was hoping to make his third Olympics in the 800m. An ankle injury sidelined him.

"This ankle has taken me to 2 Olympic Games, but it will not take me to a 3rd. Forced to withdraw from Olympic trials," Symmonds posted on Twitter.

Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones made a similar decision on Wednesday as she struggles to recover from hip surgery. She was unlikely to make the U.S. team.