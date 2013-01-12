FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grand prix circuit for disabled athletes planned
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 12, 2013 / 11:05 PM / in 5 years

Grand prix circuit for disabled athletes planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An international grand prix circuit for elite athletes with disabilities will be launched in April by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), according to a report in The Independent on Sunday.

The newspaper said the IPC’s version of the able-bodied Diamond League will comprise eight meetings at venues around the world with two, including the final, to be held in Britain.

“It’s a massive development,” Sophia Warner, the 2012 Paralympian in her new role as commercial director of UK Athletics, was quoted as saying.

Aled Davies, the Welshman who won discus gold and a shot put bronze in the F42 category at last year’s London Olympics, added: “It’s incredible news. This is just what we need.”

The IPC was not immediately available for comment.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.