Pistorius rules out track return this year - report
May 20, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

Pistorius rules out track return this year - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock ahead of court proceedings at the Pretoria magistrates court February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, who is charged with murdering his girlfriend, will not compete in any events this year, local media reported on Monday.

The sprinter’s agent had previously said August’s world championships in Moscow were “on the radar” after Pistorius’ bail conditions were relaxed on March 28 and the 26-year-old was granted permission to travel abroad.

But the double amputee, nicknamed ‘Blade Runner’, will not return to the track in 2013 according to his coach, Ampie Louw.

“We have decided as a team we are not talking any training or athletics. We have postponed (races) for the whole year,” Louw told South Africa’s EyeWitness News.

“He is nowhere close to being in a position to train. He just does fitness exercises in the morning with his family.”

Pistorius is accused of premeditated murder after shooting Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home on February 14. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

After his arrest, Pistorius canceled scheduled appearances in March, April and May in Australia, Brazil, the United States and Britain.

Pistorius won worldwide fame by becoming the first double-amputee to run at the Olympics when he reached the semi-finals of the 400 meters last year in London and then went on to win two gold medals at the Paralympics.

Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
