Kenyan women break 4x1500 meters relay world record
#Sports News
May 25, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan women break 4x1500 meters relay world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASSAU Bahamas (Reuters) - Kenya’s women shattered their world record in the infrequently run 4x1500 meters relay when they clocked 16 minutes, 33.58 seconds at the inaugural IAAF World Relays on Saturday.

The Hellen Obiri-anchored team crushed the previous record of 17:05.72 that a different Kenyan squad had set in Nairobi last month.

The United States also dipped under the former record as the Americans ran 16:55.23 with Australia placing third in 17:08.65.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Nassau, Bahamas; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
