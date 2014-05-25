Kenyan women break 4x1500 meters relay world record

NASSAU Bahamas (Reuters) - Kenya’s women shattered their world record in the infrequently run 4x1500 meters relay when they clocked 16 minutes, 33.58 seconds at the inaugural IAAF World Relays on Saturday.

The Hellen Obiri-anchored team crushed the previous record of 17:05.72 that a different Kenyan squad had set in Nairobi last month.

The United States also dipped under the former record as the Americans ran 16:55.23 with Australia placing third in 17:08.65.