Jamaicans shatter 4x200 meters relay world record

NASSAU Bahamas (Reuters) - Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake led Jamaica to a world record in the men’s 4x200 meters relay when they clocked one minute 18.63 seconds at the IAAF World Relays on Saturday.

The sizzling time clipped 0.05 seconds off the mark the Carl Lewis-anchored U.S. team set in 1994.

St. Kitts and Nevis finished a surprising second in 1:20.51 while France took third in a European record 1:20.66 after the U.S. team were disqualified.