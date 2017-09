NASSAU Bahamas (Reuters) - Kenya broke the world record in the infrequently run men’s 4x1500 meters relay, clocking 14 minutes 22.22 seconds at the IAAF World Relays on Sunday.

The team, with double world champion Asbel Kiprop on anchor, eclipsed the previous world record of 14:36.23 a Kenyan team set in 2009.

The United States finished a distant second in 14:40.80 with Ethiopia third in 14:41.22.