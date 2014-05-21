Factbox: World records in relays

(Reuters) - Factbox on the existing relay world records ahead of this weekend’s inaugural World Relays championship in the Bahamas:

Men

4x100m: Jamaica 36.84 seconds, 11 August 2012, London4x200m: United States 1 minute 18.68 seconds, 17 April 1994, Walnut, California4x400m: United States 2 minutes 54.29 seconds, 22 August 1993, Stuttgart4x800m: Kenya 7 minutes 02.43 seconds, 25 August 2006, Brussels4x1500m: Kenya 14 minutes 36.23 seconds, 4 September 2009, Brussels

Women

4x100m: United States 40.82 seconds, 10 August 2012, London

4x200m: United States 1 minute 27.46 seconds, 29 April 2000, Philadelphia4x400m: USSR 3 minutes 15.17 seconds, 1 October 1988, Seoul4x800m: USSR 7 minutes 50.17 seconds, 5 August 1984, Moscow4x1500m: Kenya 17 minutes 05.72 seconds , 26 April 2014, Nairobi (still to be ratified)