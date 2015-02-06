FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Borzakovskiy takes over as Russia's caretaker coach
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 6, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Borzakovskiy takes over as Russia's caretaker coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Olympic 800 meters champion Yury Borzakovskiy has taken over as the caretaker head coach of Russian athletics team, the Russian Athletics Federation (www.rusathletics.com) said on Friday.

Borzakovskiy takes over from Valentin Maslakov, who resigned on Jan. 23 following the recent doping revelations involving Russian athletes.

The 33-year-old Borzakovskiy won gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and was the 2001 world champion.

Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.