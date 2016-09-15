FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish sprinter Hortelano undergoes more hand surgery
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

Spanish sprinter Hortelano undergoes more hand surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Athletics - European championships - Men's 200m medal ceremony - Amsterdam - 8/7/16 Spain's Bruno Hortelano reacts on the podiumMichael Kooren

(Reuters) - Spanish sprinter Bruno Hortelano is to have another operation on his right hand on Thursday in Barcelona, 10 days after undergoing reconstructive surgery on a serious injury suffered in a car crash in Madrid, a hospital statement said.

Hortelano, who won gold in the 200 meters at the European Championships in Amsterdam in July, has been at Barcelona's USP Institut University Dexeus hospital since Tuesday.

Hortelano, 24, who went to the Rio Olympics but failed to qualify for the 200 meters final, was in the passenger's seat at the time of the accident on Sept. 5.

He holds the Spanish record for 100 and 200 meters.

Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.