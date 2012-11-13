FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics: Javelin champion Spotakova takes year off to have baby
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Athletics: Javelin champion Spotakova takes year off to have baby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Czech Republic's Barbora Spotakova competes in the women's javelin throw during the Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Lausanne August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Olympic javelin champion Barbora Spotakova is pregnant and will not compete in 2013, news website www.idnes.cz reported on Tuesday.

Spotakova, 31, retained her Olympic title at the London Games and also won the Diamond League series this season.

The Czech world record holder is due to give birth early next summer but plans to continue training for the time being.

“The doctor told me I can continue doing sports. I will remain at work, but probably in a different mode,” she said.

Spotakova intends to return to competition in time for the 2014 European Championship in Zurich.

“I believe I can get back to my earlier level,” she said.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.