Victory lap caps special day for Tyson Gay

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - Tyson Gay almost did not take a victory lap after perhaps his most important win ever at 100 meters on Friday.

Good thing he changed his mind.

Adoring fans at the U.S. world championships trials showered the American record holder with a teddy bear, a book and some high fives, Gay said, as he won his first national title since 2008.

“(It) turned out to be one of the most exciting things I’ve done,” the 32-year-old said of his victory lap.

“A lot of people said ‘welcome back’, ‘I‘m so glad to have you back.’ It meant a lot to me.”

The victory, in 9.87 seconds, put Gay back in the world championships for the first time since 2009.

Injuries and a 2013 positive doping test had kept him away.

“This win right here may be the most important win (ever),” said the 2007 double sprint world champion. “I feel like it was the toughest.”

”Back in 2000 and some of the other times (when) I ran the trials my competitors weren’t running as fast. The competition wasn’t as stiff during the rounds.

“People are just getting faster and I have to adapt to. My 10 years, 11 years of experience has really helped me run the rounds.”

He has also had to adjust to a new coach and a new environment.

After years in the South, he moved to Los Angeles after his one-year doping suspension.

John Smith, who coached the now-retired Maurice Greene to a world record, now directs his workouts.

“Two totally different systems that I‘m trying to adapt to,” said Gay.

”John Smith prefers I work on my movement and my technique in practice rather than my time.

“The climate (has been different too). I‘m used to running in a lot hotter weather.”

He got the heat back on Friday, on a steamy day, and needed every bit of his experience to beat teenager Trayvon Bromell, who clocked 9.96 seconds after leading Gay early in the race.

“That kid -- he’s tough,” said Gay. “He got out good, it was just one of those 10 years of experience, dig-down moments I had to get him.”

The triumph means the U.S. will send a 1-2 punch of Gay and year’s fastest man Justin Gatlin, who had a bye, to the worlds to challenge world record holder Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican has been slow to round into shape, but Gay was not looking ahead.

“Right now I‘m not paying any attention to Usain Bolt,” the American said. “Everything he does now doesn’t really matter because when he shows up at championships he’s always ready.”