#Sports News
June 22, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. athletes with world championship byes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The following American athletes have received byes into August’s world championships in Beijing provided they compete in some event at the June 25-28 U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The byes are awarded 2013 world champions and 2014 Diamond League event winners.

2013 World Champions

Men

400m – LaShawn Merritt (also 2014 Diamond League winner)

110m hurdles - David Oliver

Decathlon - Ashton Eaton

Women

100m hurdles – Brianna Rollins

Long jump - Brittney Reese*

--

2014 Diamond League winners

Men

100m – Justin Gatlin

400m hurdles - Michael Tinsley

Triple jump – Christian Taylor

Shot put – Reese Hoffa

Women

200m – Allyson Felix

1500m – Jenny Simpson

100m hurdles – Dawn Harper-Nelson

- -

* Tianna Bartoletta was the Diamond League women’s long jump champion but in a case where a country has both the world and Diamond League champion in an event, the bye goes to the world champion.

- -

Source: USA Track & Field

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
