U.S. athletes with world championship byes

(Reuters) - The following American athletes have received byes into August’s world championships in Beijing provided they compete in some event at the June 25-28 U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon.
The byes are awarded 2013 world champions and 2014 Diamond League event winners.
2013 World Champions
Men
400m – LaShawn Merritt (also 2014 Diamond League winner)
110m hurdles - David Oliver
Decathlon - Ashton Eaton
Women
100m hurdles – Brianna Rollins
Long jump - Brittney Reese*
2014 Diamond League winners
Men
100m – Justin Gatlin
400m hurdles - Michael Tinsley
Triple jump – Christian Taylor
Shot put – Reese Hoffa
Women
200m – Allyson Felix
1500m – Jenny Simpson
100m hurdles – Dawn Harper-Nelson
* Tianna Bartoletta was the Diamond League women’s long jump champion but in a case where a country has both the world and Diamond League champion in an event, the bye goes to the world champion.
Source: USA Track & Field
