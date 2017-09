Mary Cain reacts as she is interviewed after breaking the high school girls' record during the women's two mile event during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix track meet in Boston, Massachusetts February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - American teenage middle-distance prodigy Mary Cain has withdrawn from the IAAF world indoor athletics championships in Poland due to a calf injury, U.S. officials said on Monday.

The 17-year-old U.S. women’s 1,500 meters champion said in a statement she developed a discomfort in her lower calf over the past week and does not want to risk further injury. Cain will be replaced by Heather Kampf at the March 7-9 event,