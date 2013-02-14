Holloway and Alford-Sullivan to coach U.S. world teams

(Reuters) - Collegiate coaches Mike Holloway and Beth Alford-Sullivan have been selected to guide the United States team in August’s IAAF world championships, USA Track and Field said on Thursday.

University of Florida coach Holloway will lead the U.S. men and Alford-Sullivan, the Penn State University coach, will direct the American women in the Aug 10-18 championships in Moscow.

Sprint and hurdles coach for the U.S. men’s London Olympics team, Holloway has mentored previous world champions Kerron Clement and John Capel and 2012 Olympic relay silver medalists Tony McQuay and Jeff Demps.

His Florida teams swept the U.S. collegiate indoor and outdoor championships in 2012.

An assistant coach for the U.S. 2004 Olympic team, Alford-Sullivan’s athletes include 2012 Olympians Shana Cox and Bridget Franek.