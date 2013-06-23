Gay runs year's fastest 200m to set up Bolt showdown

(Reuters) - Tyson Gay rocketed to the year’s fastest 200 meters, clocking 19.74 seconds at the U.S. trials on Sunday to set up a double sprint clash with Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt at August’s world championships.

The big win by Gay came two days after he ran a world-leading 9.75 seconds to win the 100 meters at the U.S. meeting in Des Moines, Iowa.

Collegian Isiah Young took second place in the 200 at 19.86 with Curtis Mitchell third at 19.99.

The victory ensured Bolt and Gay, barring injury, will be in both the 100 and 200 meters at the August 10-18 championships in Moscow.

Bolt won the 100 at the Jamaican championships in Kingston this weekend. He has a wild card bye in the 200 meters.

Collegiate champion Kimberlyn Duncan upset Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix in the women’s 200.

Duncan clocked a wind-assisted 21.80 seconds with Felix finishing second in 21.85. Jeneba Tarmoh took third.