March 2, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 3 years ago

Carter sets season mark in shot put at US champs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Michelle Carter of the U.S. competes in the women's shot put final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Michelle Carter unleashed the season’s longest women’s shot put throw at the U.S. indoor championships in Boston on Sunday, her mark of 19.45 meters on her final attempt capping a solid series that included two other throws over 19m.

“Any time you can have your top three throws of a competition be the best three throws in the world, you can’t complain about that,” the 2012 world indoor bronze medalist told reporters.

In the women’s 60m hurdles, Jasmin Stowers, just a year out of college, missed the season’s lead by one-hundredth of a second as she sped to victory in 7.84 seconds, while veteran sprinter-long jumper Tianna Bartoletta was close to the fastest 60m, clocking 7.08 seconds.

With no world championships this year, many top U.S. athletes skipped the meeting, giving younger performers a chance to grab national titles.

Former world junior silver medalist Casimir Loxsom cruised to a national 600m record of 1:15.33 and collegiate record holder Demi Payne claimed the women’s pole vault at 4.55m.

World indoor record holder and Olympic champion Jenn Suhr withdrew after two vaults, saying she was not fully healthy.

World 1,500m silver medalist Matthew Centrowitz won the mile in a slow 4:01.40 and fellow Olympian Shannon Rowbury completed a weekend double, taking the two-mile in a tactical 9:43.94 to go with her victory of 4:34.40 in the mile on Saturday.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
