Injured Jeter withdraws from U.S. championships
#Sports News
June 20, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 4 years

Injured Jeter withdraws from U.S. championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. grimaces after being injured during the women's 100m race at the IAAF Diamond League Athletics meet in Shanghai May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Olympic silver medalist Carmelita Jeter has pulled out of the U.S. championships due to injury but will still be eligible for August’s world championships in Moscow as defending 100 meters titlist, officials said on Thursday.

Jeter, the second fastest female sprinter of all-time, injured her right quadriceps at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting in May and has not run since then.

She won the world 100 meters gold in South Korea in 2011, earning her an automatic berth in the August 10-18 world championships.

She will be able to accept the wild card spot without competing in the U.S. championships because of the injury, a USA Track and Field spokeswoman said.

The U.S. meeting, being held in Des Moines, Iowa through Sunday, serves as the American trials for the world championships.

Editing by Larry Fine

