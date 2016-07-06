Sacramento, Albuquerque to host upcoming U.S. champs

EUGENE, Oregon (Reuters) - Sacramento will host next year's U.S. athletics championships that will determine the team for the 2017 world championships in London, USA Track and Field officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The June 22-25 championships return to the California capital after two years in Eugene, Oregon, going back to a venue that also hosted U.S. Olympic trials in 2000 and 2004.

In announcing another change of location, USATF chief of sport performance Duffy Mahoney revealed that Albuquerque would hold the 2017 U.S. indoor championships in late February.

The New Mexico city hosted the championships for five consecutive years before Boston held last year's event and Portland took over for the 2016 competition.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel had earlier told a news conference that the governing body hoped to soon finalize the location for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials.

Eugene, which will host the 2021 world championships, is the leading candidate. The Oregon city has held the last three Olympic trials, including the ongoing competition, which concludes on Sunday.