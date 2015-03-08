FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenchman Diniz sets new 20-km race walk world record
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 8, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

Frenchman Diniz sets new 20-km race walk world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yohann Diniz from France celebrates after winning the men's 50 km walk at the European Athletics Championships in Barcelona July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea

PARIS (Reuters) - Frenchman Yohann Diniz broke the 20-km race walk world record at the French championships on Sunday.

Diniz, who also holds the 50-km world record, clocked one hour 17:02 minutes in Arles to improve the previous record held by Russian Vladimir Kanaykin since 2007, by 14 seconds.

“I felt like I was flying,” said Diniz, who accelerated in the final five kilometers.

Diniz, however, has never made it to the podium of a world championships or Olympic Games in 20km, his best performance being a silver medal over 50km at the 2007 world championships.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.