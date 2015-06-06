FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Liu breaks women's 20km walk world record
#Sports News
June 6, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

China's Liu breaks women's 20km walk world record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liu Hong of China holds her national flag after finishing third in the women's 20 km race walk final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MADRID (Reuters) - China’s Liu Hong broke the women’s 20km walk world record by clocking one hour 24.38 minutes at the IAAF Race Walking Challenge in La Coruna on Saturday.

Liu’s time was nearly half a minute inside the 1:25:02 set by Russian Yelena Lashmanova at the 2012 London Olympics.

It was also inside the 1:24:50 and 1:24:54 posted by Russians Olimpiada Ivanova and Olga Kaniskina that have not been recognized due to not enough official judges being present.

Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Tony Jimenez

