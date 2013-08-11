FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bolt leads Jamaican quartet into 100 meters final
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 11, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bolt leads Jamaican quartet into 100 meters final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) shows off his name as he is introduced before his men's 100 metres semi-finals during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A relaxed Usain Bolt led a quartet of Jamaicans into the world 100 meters final later on Sunday by flexing his legs to win his semi-final in 9.92 seconds.

Bolt, looking to regain the world title he lost to compatriot Yohan Blake in 2011 after infamously false-starting and suffering disqualification from the final, stepped up his efforts from Saturday’s first-round heat.

The six-times Olympic gold medalist eased through a few gears to overhaul Mike Rodgers, joining compatriots Nickel Ashmeade, whose 9.90 was the fastest of the three semis, Kemar Bailey-Cole and Nesta Carter in the 1750 GMT final in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

Completing the final line-up were Americans Rodgers and Justin Gatlin, Briton James Dasaolu and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre.

Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.