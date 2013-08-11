Bolt leads Jamaican quartet into 100 meters final

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) shows off his name as he is introduced before his men's 100 metres semi-finals during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A relaxed Usain Bolt led a quartet of Jamaicans into the world 100 meters final later on Sunday by flexing his legs to win his semi-final in 9.92 seconds.

Bolt, looking to regain the world title he lost to compatriot Yohan Blake in 2011 after infamously false-starting and suffering disqualification from the final, stepped up his efforts from Saturday’s first-round heat.

The six-times Olympic gold medalist eased through a few gears to overhaul Mike Rodgers, joining compatriots Nickel Ashmeade, whose 9.90 was the fastest of the three semis, Kemar Bailey-Cole and Nesta Carter in the 1750 GMT final in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

Completing the final line-up were Americans Rodgers and Justin Gatlin, Briton James Dasaolu and Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre.