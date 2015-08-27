Bolt-Gatlin II on after duo top times in 200m semis

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (C) runs past Roberto Skyers of Cuba and Anaso Jobodwana of South Africa (R) to win their men's 200 metres semi-final at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

BEIJING (Reuters) - Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin looked in fine form as they ran the fastest times of the 200 meters semi-finals on Wednesday to set up a mouthwatering second sprint showdown at the world championships.

Bolt, who beat Gatlin when they clashed for the first time this year in the 100 meters final, looked relaxed and took time to chat with a fellow competitor as he approached the line to win his heat with his first sub-20 second time of the year.

The 29-year-old, unbeaten in his favorite event at a major global championships since he won 200 meters gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, said he still had something left in the tank for Thursday’s final after clocking 19.95 seconds.

“Bit tired, as expected,” the world record holder said. “Just trying to get as much rest as possible and trying to get through these rounds. Right now I‘m feeling okay. I didn’t run a hard corner. I ran maybe 90 percent.”

Gatlin already ran the third fastest time of the year in 19.87 seconds to win the second heat, however, getting off to a blistering start and able to ease up slightly in the last few meters before crossing the line.

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. crosses the finish line as he wins the men's 200 metres semi-finals during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

The 33-year-old American, who has lost five years of his career to doping bans, is unbeaten in the half-lap event since 2013.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Anguilla-born Briton Zharnel Hughes pipped Nickel Ashmeade on the line to win a close first heat in 20.14 to reach his first global sprint final along with the Jamaican (20.19).

Panama’s Alonso Edward finished second behind Gatlin in 20.02 to qualify, while Femi Ogunode (20.05), another sprinter who has served a doping ban, went through as one of the fastest finishers outside the top two in each heat with a Qatari national record.

South African Anasco Jobodwana finished second chatting to Bolt in a personal best time of 20.01, while Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev ran 20.10 to complete the lineup of runners who will try and stop the Jamaican from winning a fourth straight title.

“For me, my 200 is my best event,” Bolt said. “I live for this, so I‘m looking forward to it. I know I‘m going to do well.”