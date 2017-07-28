Athletics: London 2017 set to break world championships attendance records

LONDON (Reuters) - The world athletics championships in London next month are expected to have the highest attendance figures in the event's history after organisers announced on Friday that more than 650,000 tickets have been sold.

The championships, which began in 1983, have completely sold out for the opening night at the London Stadium when Britain's Mo Farah will bid for his third successive gold in the 10,000 metres.

More than a quarter of a million spectators are expected over the first weekend with the highlight set to be Jamaican Usain Bolt's final major 100 metres race.

"For those that missed out on the London 2012 Olympic or Paralympic Games this is really it, the best chance to see the stadium in that form once more and I cannot stress enough how amazing the action is going to be," championship director Niels de Vos said in a statement.

Tickets remain in high demand for the session on Sunday, Aug. 6 when Briton Jessica Ennis-Hill is to receive her 2011 world championship gold medal in heptathlon.

Ennis-Hill was upgraded from her silver in Daegu, South Korea after champion Tatyana Chernova of Russia was found guilty last year of doping in that period.

"It is going to be a special night for me and I am honoured that the IAAF and the organisers of the London world championships have offered me the chance to receive my medal in front of the British fans," Ennis-Hill said.