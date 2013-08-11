Bolt considers racing Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning in the men's 100 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Usain Bolt said he might make a first appearance at the Commonwealth Games, held in Glasgow next year, as he seeks to add another title to the resume he embellished with his second world 100 meters gold on Sunday.

Bolt’s comment, when asked by reporters for his plans for the non-Olympic, non-world championship season, will send a frisson of excitement from Moscow to Scotland as organizers contemplate their July 23-Aug 3 event getting an unquantifiable boost from one of the world’s most recognizable sportsmen.

Bolt has mentioned the possibility before but the plan seems to be firming up.

“On ”off-years“ I try not to stress myself too much,” he said after his 9.77 victory in a rainy Moscow.

”But next year I’ll have to train hard and push myself. I’ll be on the circuit trying to run fast times.

“I’ve never been to the Commonwealths so that’s something I‘m thinking about.”

“It’s always something good to add to the resume.”