Bolt and Gatlin headed to Brussels, but will not meet

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) shakes hands with Justin Gatlin from the U.S. as he poses for photographers after winning the men's 200 meters final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BEIJING (Reuters) - Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin will race again in Brussels next month, but not against each other, organizers of the Van Damme Diamond League meeting said on Friday.

“No chance for rematch,” meeting director Wilfried Meert told Reuters in an email. “Will be Gatlin in the 100 and Bolt in the 200.”

Bolt ended American Gatlin’s two-year unbeaten streak with victories in both the 100 and 200 meters at the Beijing world championships, though his participation at the Sept. 11 meeting in Brussels is contingent on fitness, his agent said.

“Usain’s only scheduled race this year after Beijing is Brussels provided he comes through this meet fit and healthy,” Ricky Simms said in an email to Reuters.

”When he gets back to Europe next week we will see how he recovers from the exertions of the past week.

“The big goal is Rio.”

Bolt is expected to seek his third consecutive set of triple Olympic gold medals in Brazil next year.

Prior to Beijing, Bolt and Gatlin had not met since September 2013 when the Jamaican won the 100 meters and Gatlin finished fourth in Brussels.

Overall, Bolt holds an 8-2 advantage in career clashes.