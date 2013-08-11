FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discus favorite Perkovic delivers gold
August 11, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

Discus favorite Perkovic delivers gold

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

Sandra Perkovic of Croatia holds up her national flag as she celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Croatian Sandra Perkovic went into the world championships as one of the hottest favorites in Moscow and duly delivered on Sunday as her 67.99 meter throw added the title to her Olympic gold of last year.

Perkovic, who missed the last world championships through a doping ban, had the four longest throws of the year to her name before Moscow and her nearest challenger, China’s Siyu Gu, then failed to make the final.

The Croat took that tally to five with her second-round throw of 67.99 and was never seriously threatened.

Melina Robert-Michon won her first major medal 15 years after finishing second in the world juniors as the 34-year-old Frenchwoman took silver with a national record 66.28, half a meter beyond her previous best.

Cuban Yarelys Barrios threw 64.96 to add another bronze to her collection.

Editing by Justin Palmer

