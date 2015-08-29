Pole Malachowski takes long-awaited discus gold

Piotr Malachowski of Poland reacts during the men's discus throw final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BEIJING, (Reuters) - Piotr Malachowski of Poland claimed the discus gold medal at the world championships on Saturday with a throw of 67.40 meters.

The 32-year-old Pole dominated the event to finally win the world title after landing silver medals in 2009 and 2013 and being Olympic runner-up in the same Bird’s Nest Stadium seven years ago.

Malachowski thanked his compatriot and women’s hammer world champion Anita Wlodarczyk for her contribution to his victory.

“Anita came to my home and told me just one piece of advice,” Malachowski told reporters. “She said: ‘Throw far’.”

The silver went to Philip Milanov, who broke the Belgian national record with 66.90 meters, and Malachowski’s Polish team mate Robert Urbanek took bronze with 65.18.

Malachowski said he had felt nervous in Friday’s qualifying competition, but not in the final.

“I did not feel the pressure at all and the nervousness was gone,” he said.

”All the guys were very strong and anybody could surprise by getting the longer throw. In fact, my technique was not that good today but I was maybe lucky and it flew far enough.

Milanov, at 24, was the surprise package in the final.

“This silver medal tastes good for the beginning of my career,” he said. “I didn’t expect a national record and this result.”

Milanov is coached by his father.

“It was a special moment here in this stadium when I saw my dad. He is extremely happy and I gave him a big hug.”