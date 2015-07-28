Ennis-Hill to compete at world championships

British Olympic champion heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill arrives in a boat at the Serpentine lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced that she is to compete in the world athletics championships in Beijing next month.

“My coach and I have made the decision that I‘m going to make myself available for selection for the world champs,” she said on her official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Ennis-Hill returned to the sport in May following the birth of her son.

The 29-year-old produced her three best displays since the London Olympics when she competed at the Anniversary Games in the capital at the weekend.