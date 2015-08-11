FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discus champion Harting to skip world championships
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 11, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

Discus champion Harting to skip world championships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gold medallist Robert Harting of Germany celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's discus throw during the European Athletics Championships at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BERLIN (Reuters) - World and Olympic discus champion Robert Harting will not defend his title at this month’s Beijing world championships as he does not want to risk his participation at next year’s Rio Olympics after struggling to recover from a ligament injury.

Harting, who has won three consecutive world titles and the 2012 Olympic gold medal in London, said competing in Beijing would have been too risky for him as he still not 100 percent fit after tearing a cruciate ligament last September.

”Unfortunately this is not possible,“ he told reporters. ”I just can’t compete. I would have to take a risk that I cannot take.

“The temptation was certainly there and I always hoped. But if I tear a cruciate ligament again then I can forget about Rio.”

Harting, who is known for his exuberant celebrations by ripping off his top, tore his cruciate knee ligament 11 months ago and has been working on a comeback since.

Beijing will host the world championships between Aug. 22-30.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.