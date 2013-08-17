FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newcomer Rollins sees off Pearson for hurdles gold
August 17, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 4 years

Newcomer Rollins sees off Pearson for hurdles gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brianna Rollins of the U.S. celebrates her victory in the women's 100 metres hurdles final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - New kid on the block Brianna Rollins dethroned Australia’s 100 meters hurdles queen Sally Pearson to win gold at the world championships on Saturday.

American Rollins, who celebrates her 22nd birthday on Sunday, was last out of the blocks but had drawn level with defending champion Pearson by the ninth barrier and edged ahead of the Australian over the last to win in 12.44 seconds.

Olympic champion Pearson, who was plagued by a hamstring injury earlier in the season, finished second in 12.50.

Britain’s Tiffany Porter got a great start but slipped back to finish third in 12.55.

Writing by Alison Wildey, editing by Pritha Sarkar

