FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aman hurtles to Ethiopia's first 800m world title
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 13, 2013 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

Aman hurtles to Ethiopia's first 800m world title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Winner Mohammed Aman (L) of Ethiopia and third placed Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti bow after the men's 800 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A grimacing Mohammed Aman hurtled to the front in the final 10 meters to become the first Ethiopian to win an 800 meters world title on Tuesday.

Aman, the only man to beat world record holder David Rudisha since 2009 and pre-race favorite in the absence of the injured Kenyan, pipped American Nick Symmonds for victory in 1:43.31. Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman was third.

It was Ethiopia’s first world gold at a distance below 5,000 meters.

World indoor champion Aman, a disappointing sixth in last year’s amazing Olympic final in which Rudisha smashed the world record, found himself boxed on the inside on the final lap but as the pace wound up towards the finish he found space for his late charge.

Reporting by Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.