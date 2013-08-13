Aman hurtles to Ethiopia's first 800m world title

Winner Mohammed Aman (L) of Ethiopia and third placed Ayanleh Souleiman of Djibouti bow after the men's 800 metres final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A grimacing Mohammed Aman hurtled to the front in the final 10 meters to become the first Ethiopian to win an 800 meters world title on Tuesday.

Aman, the only man to beat world record holder David Rudisha since 2009 and pre-race favorite in the absence of the injured Kenyan, pipped American Nick Symmonds for victory in 1:43.31. Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman was third.

It was Ethiopia’s first world gold at a distance below 5,000 meters.

World indoor champion Aman, a disappointing sixth in last year’s amazing Olympic final in which Rudisha smashed the world record, found himself boxed on the inside on the final lap but as the pace wound up towards the finish he found space for his late charge.