Athletes add some color to world championships

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Swedish high jumper Emma Green-Tregaro made a discreet but colorful show of support for Russia’s gay community at the world championships on Thursday.

The 28-year-old painted her nails the colors of the gay pride rainbow flag for the qualifying round of the event and after needing just two jumps to reach the final will get the chance to show off her manicure again.

Russia, which hosts next year’s Winter Olympics in Sochi, passed a controversial law in June outlawing the promotion of homosexuality.

“It felt right,” Green-Tregaro told reporters, adding she had got the idea after seeing a rainbow over the Russian capital. “I wouldn’t say it was a protest more of a statement of what I think.”

Shocking pink was the dominant color of the 200 meters heats with 100 meters gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s bright hair extensions and matching spikes blazing a trail across the Luzhniki Stadium track.

After her exertions in the shorter race, it was not surprising to see the Jamaican, aiming to become the first woman in 22 years to win a world championships sprint double, ease down near the end of a heat she won in 22.78 seconds.

Fastest time of the day went to three-times world champion Allyson Felix, who was more than happy to finally get a taste of the action, gracefully speeding to 22.59.

“These last days, I was watching the action on the TV and finally I could get out there,” said the American, who with eight world championship golds to her name needs one more to set a record.

“I‘m happy with my run today. I was focused on my start, on working the turn and easing comfortably on the home straight.”

The semi-finals take place later on Thursday (1545 GMT).

LOCAL JUMPERS

The sparse crowd did have plenty to cheer about, however, with defending world champion Mariya Savinova the quickest of three Russian athletes to go through to the Friday’s 800m semis.

In a fast heat, Savinova, also the Olympic champion, looked comfortable as she finished third to take the final automatic qualifying spot in 1:59.44. Heat winner Brenda Martinez of the U.S. had the best time of the round with 1:59.39.

There will also be three Russians in Saturday’s high jump final with world and Olympic champion Anna Chicherova leading the way.

As was shown by the raucous support given to pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva during her emotional victory on Tuesday, the home athletes can expect more vociferous backing in the finals.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott pulled off a massive upset when he won the Olympic javelin title in London but a year on, having struggled with injuries for part of this season, he failed to make the world championship final, finishing 19th in qualifying.

Six gold medals will be up for grabs later on Thursday with both 400 meters hurdles finals being contested as well as the men’s steeplechase and women’s 1,500m. On the infield, there is the men’s high jump and women’s triple jump.