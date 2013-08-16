Fraser-Pryce completes glorious sprint double

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica holds her national flag as she celebrates winning the women's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce completed a remarkable sprint double on Friday as she added the 200 meters world championship gold to the 100 she won earlier in the week.

However, her eagerly-awaited showdown with Allyson Felix failed to materialize as the American, seeking a record ninth world championship gold, pulled up with a hamstring injury early in the race and fell to the floor in tears.

Fraser-Pryce ran a brilliant bend and was always in command, coming home in 22.17 seconds.

Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast, also second in the 100 meters, pipped Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare by sixth thousandths of a second for silver.

Fraser-Pryce won the 100 meters gold medal at last year’s Olympics and took silver in the 200 behind Felix.

(This story was corrected to show Fraser-Pryce won silver in 200m at 2012 Olympics)