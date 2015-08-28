FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
August 28, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

American Bartoletta wins long jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tianna Bartoletta of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in the women's long jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BEIJING,(Reuters) - American champion Tianna Bartoletta became long jump world champion once again on Friday, snatching the gold medal with a leap of 7.14 meters in the final round. Britain’s Shara Proctor had led the competition after breaking her own national record with a 7.07m jump in the third round.

She tried to respond with the last jump of the competition but the 26-year-old Anguilla-born athlete could only register a foul and had to settle for silver. The bronze medal was won by Ivana Spanovic of Serbia who took an early lead and set a national record 7.01m with her opening jump. Bartoletta, 29, last won the world title 10 years ago.

Reporting by Steven Downes, editing by Ed Osmond

