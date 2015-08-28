American Bartoletta wins long jump

BEIJING,(Reuters) - American champion Tianna Bartoletta became long jump world champion once again on Friday, snatching the gold medal with a leap of 7.14 meters in the final round. Britain’s Shara Proctor had led the competition after breaking her own national record with a 7.07m jump in the third round.
She tried to respond with the last jump of the competition but the 26-year-old Anguilla-born athlete could only register a foul and had to settle for silver. The bronze medal was won by Ivana Spanovic of Serbia who took an early lead and set a national record 7.01m with her opening jump. Bartoletta, 29, last won the world title 10 years ago.
Reporting by Steven Downes, editing by Ed Osmond