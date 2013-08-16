FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United States still men's 4x400 relay kings
August 16, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

United States still men's 4x400 relay kings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gold medallist LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. listens to his national anthem during the victory ceremony for the men's 400 meters at the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - World 400 meters champion LaShawn Merritt anchored an emphatic American men’s 4x400 meters relay triumph on Friday, a year after they were stunned in the Olympic final by the Bahamas.

The U.S., who have won the world title at every world championships since 2005, had the race sewn up from David Verburg’s opening leg, with Tony McQuay and Arman Hall extending the advantage to allow Merritt a comfortable last lap.

With Merritt uncatchable, a thrilling duel for second materialized with Jamaica just pipping Russia much to the disappointment of a vociferous crowd roaring home Vladimir Krasnov.

The Bahamas failed to qualify for the final.

Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond

