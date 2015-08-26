FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurdler Merritt to have kidney transplant after worlds
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 26, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hurdler Merritt to have kidney transplant after worlds

Nick Mulvenney

2 Min Read

USA's Aries Merritt poses for a photo Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Olympic champion and high hurdles world record holder Aries Merritt will have a kidney transplant next week after competing in the world athletics championships in Beijing, the 30-year-old American said on Wednesday.

Merritt, who was told he would never run again after being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2013, set the second fastest time behind compatriot David Oliver in the heats of the 110 meters hurdles on Wednesday.

The disease, caused by a rare genetic disorder found predominantly in African Americans, has damaged his organ to such an extent that he will receive one of his sister’s kidneys in Arizona on Sept. 1.

“I‘m here for mental sanity more than anything,” he told reporters.

”I don’t want to be sitting in my house awaiting surgery, I’d rather be out enjoying life to the fullest.

“Who knows? This could potentially be my last championship if things don’t go well. But I‘m optimistic that I’ll be back and able to train for the Rio Olympics.”

Merritt had a brilliant 2012, winning gold at the London Olympics and shattering the world record with a time of 12.80 seconds at the Brussels Diamond League meeting the following month.

It was after he finished sixth at the 2013 world championships that his illness was diagnosed.

“When they told me I’d never run again, my whole world ended in my mind,” he added.

”That I am here again running shows me that I‘m a fighter and that I can overcome anything if I stay with a positive mind.

“For this championships, I‘m going to take it one race at a time.”

Merritt ran 13.25 seconds to win his heat on Wednesday morning to qualify for Thursday’s semi-finals and said he was glad to have the news about the transplant out in the open.

“Just to be keeping that secret, it felt like a weight had been lifted when I was able to share it,” he said.

“The positive outreach has been amazing. I love running, I love competing, this is my life and here I am.”

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.