Kremlin part of marathon route at Moscow worlds

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The marathons at next year’s world athletics championships will be run alongside some of Moscow’s most famous landmarks, including the Kremlin, the Russian organizers said on Thursday.

“Both men and women will have the identical route, starting and finishing at the Luzhniki Olympic stadium,” Mikhail Butov, the head co-ordinator for the championships, told Reuters.

“After the start, the runners will head to the city centre along the Frunzenskaya embankment. They will also run alongside the Kremlin walls before heading back to the stadium,” he said.

“They’ll repeat this route four times, running the total of 42.195 kilometres (26.2 miles) before finishing at the stadium.”

Organizers also revealed that the total prize money for the August 10-18 championships will be $7.2 million.

The competition, except for the marathon and race walking events, will be held at the 84,000-seat Luzhniki arena, which will be expanded to 90,000 for the soccer World Cup in 2018 when it will host the opening game, one of the semi-finals and the final.