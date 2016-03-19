Jamaica misses out on another golden opportunity

Runners compete in the men's 60 meter final won by Trayvon Bromell of the U.S. (R) while Ramon Gittens of Barbados (L) placed third and Asafa Powell of Jamaica (c) was second at the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland, Oregon March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - Jamaican male sprinters have covered themselves in glory at Olympic Games and outdoor world championships but they will have to wait another two years for a chance to end their indoor 60 meters drought after Asafa Powell took silver on Friday.

With double Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who does not race indoors, sitting out the meet, the responsibility of bringing home a long overdue gold fell on Powell.

Powell had a sizzling run in the opening round, clocking 6.44 seconds, just off the world record of 6.39 set by American Maurice Greene in 1998 and which he equaled in 2001.

In the semi-finals, Powell clocked the exact same time, easing up as he crossed the finish line to suggest both the gold and a world record were within his reach.

But a slight stumble out of the blocks by the 33-year-old was all that young American Trayvon Bromell needed to gain the upper hand and he powered home in 6.47 seconds, leaving Powell to miss out on top spot by 3/100ths of a second.

”It is kind of surprising because the last couple of years we have had a lot of great sprinters,“ Powell told Reuters. ”A lot of great starters.

“It is kind of surprising but it’s indoors, it’s very short.”

It was the third time Jamaican men have won silver in the indoor glamor event.

“The start wasn’t as good as the first two rounds,” said Powell, who tested positive for a banned drug in 2013 and was handed an 18th month suspension that was later reduced to six months after an appeal.

”Bromell got a perfect start and I think that threw me off a bit in the middle part of the race when he got away.

”Before the final I ran so easy. Three rounds in one day, my legs just couldn’t bring back the 6.44.

“I am happy with the medal. I am not overly excited but I am happy with a medal.”