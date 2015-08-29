Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican women to relay gold

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line ahead of Jasmine Todd of the U.S. (2nd R) to win the women's 4 x 100 metres relay final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BEIJING (Reuters) - Jamaica, anchored by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, clocked the second fastest time in history to retain their 4x100 meters relay title at the world championships on Saturday.

Veronica Campbell-Brown, Natasha Morrison and 200 meters silver medalist Elaine Thompson ensured Fraser-Pryce had a good lead when she took the baton and the 100 meters champion stormed across the line in 41.07 seconds.

The United States finished second in 41.68 with the early pace of the Jamaicans giving anchor Allyson Felix, the 400 meters champion in Beijing, no chance of catching Fraser-Pryce.

Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze in a national record of 42.03 ahead of Britain, whose 42.10 was also the best time ever run by the nation’s top women sprinters.

Only the 40.82 recorded by the Americans to win gold at the 2012 London Olympics was faster than Saturday’s winning time.