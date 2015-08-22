FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schwanitz wins women's shot put world title
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 22, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schwanitz wins women's shot put world title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Christina Schwanitz of Germany competes in the women's shot put final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Christina Schwanitz confirmed her status as the form shot-putter of 2015 by winning her first world championship gold medal with a throw of 20.37 meters on Saturday.

The 29-year-old disappointed the home crowd at the Bird’s Nest stadium by edging Gong Lijiao into second place with her third throw, leaving the Chinese to take silver on the back of her opening effort of 20.30m.

American Michelle Carter threw 19.76m to beat Anita Marton, who bettered Hungary’s national record with her best attempt of 19.48m, and take the bronze medal.

New Zealander Valerie Adams, who won gold at the last four world championships, elected to skip the meeting so she could undergo shoulder and elbow surgeries with an eye on her Olympic title defense in Rio de Janeiro next year.

“I must be one of the happiest people in the stadium,” a laughing Schwanitz said, the German flag draped over her shoulders.

“The feeling is indescribable. It’s unreal. I couldn’t really see how I would do it.”

Asked how she managed to surpass Gong’s throw by seven centimeters, Schwanitz quipped: ”Seven centimeters, that’s hard core!

”I really concentrated, really focused. I knew I wasn’t as nervous as she was and I know that in the world championships nothing is impossible.

”I was in a more relaxed position than I had ever been in before.

“I’ll probably have a few beers with my trainer tonight.”

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.