FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Kemboi lands world steeplechase hat-trick
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 15, 2013 / 5:10 PM / in 4 years

Kenya's Kemboi lands world steeplechase hat-trick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya celebrates his victory in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final of the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kenyan Ezekiel Kemboi refused to buckle and allow teenage team mate Conseslus Kipruto to threaten his dominance of the 3,000 meters steeplechase by powering to a third consecutive world title on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, sporting a mohawk hairstyle, clocked 8:06:01 with Kipruto, 18, chasing him home in 8:06.37. Frenchman Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad repeated his bronze from Daegu to deny Kenya a podium sweep with Paul Kipsiele Koech placed fourth.

The four Kenyans in the final dictated the pace of the race from the gun to the bell. Benabbad looked threatening around the home turn but Kemboi simply went up a gear and burst away, allowing himself to slow up towards the line with gold secure.

Kenya are the dominant force in men’s steeplechasing with twice Olympic champion Kemboi laying strong claim to be the best yet to emerge from the east African nation, although Moses Kiptanui also won three successive world title between 1991-1995.

Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Alison Wildey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.