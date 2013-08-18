FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolt leads fast and furious charge for more gold
#Sports News
August 18, 2013 / 2:05 AM / 4 years ago

Bolt leads fast and furious charge for more gold

Alison Wildey

2 Min Read

Usain Bolt (R-L) of Jamaica finishes to win ahead of Curtis Mitchell of the U.S., Churandy Martina of the Netherlands and Jaysuma Saidy Ndure of Norway in the men's 200 metres final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The final day of the world athletics championships promises to be a fast and furious one with sprint king Usain Bolt aiming to add a third gold to his Moscow tally in the men’s 4x100 relay on Sunday.

Bolt has been untouchable on the blue track at the Luzhniki stadium, winning the 100 last weekend and then becoming the first man to take three successive 200 meters titles.

There should also be a third medal for Jamaica’s double world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s relay although Olympic champions the U.S. start as slight favorites, even minus Allyson Felix who tore her hamstring in the women’s 200 final on Friday.

With the fans finally filling the stadium in numbers, the championships could end on a noisy high with Russia’s Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Mariya Savinova and Ekaterina Poistogova in the women’s 800 meters final.

The women’s javelin, men’s triple jump and men’s 1,500 meters are the other medals left to be decided.

Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
