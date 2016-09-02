Verstappen handed a 'gentle warning'
MONZA, Italy Formula One's governing body has given Red Bull's Max Verstappen a "gentle warning" about his driving after a controversial Belgian Grand Prix, team principal Christian Horner said on Friday.
LONDON More than a million people have applied for tickets for next year's world athletics championships in London where greats Usain Bolt and Mo Farah will compete for the final time on the track.
Jamaican Bolt, who completed a triple-triple of 100, 200 and 4x100 meters relay at last month's Olympics, and Briton Farah, who retained the 5,000 and 10,000 titles in Rio, have both said next year's championships will be their last.
Bolt plans to hang up his spikes after the event while Farah intends to switch his focus from the track to the marathon.
Unlike in Rio, where empty seats were a depressing feature of the recent Games, demand for tickets for London 2017 has been fierce, with applications vastly outnumbering the 700,000 available places.
Organizers said 1,047,000 tickets have been applied for with applications flooding in from 92 countries.
Bolt's swan-song in the 100m final has attracted more than 200,000 ticket applications with the stadium capacity around 50,000 per session.
NEW YORK Rafa Nadal, with his troublesome left wrist improving every day, will be eyeing more progress at the U.S. Open on Friday when he bids for a place in the last 16.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game in San Diego on Thursday, continuing his protest against racial injustice and police brutality.