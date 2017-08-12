U.S. reclaim 4x100m world title, Britain take silver

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's 400 Metres Relay Final - London Stadium, London, Britain – August 12, 2017. Aaliyah Brown, Allyson Felix, Morolake Akinosun and Torie Bowie of the U.S. celebrate winning the final.

LONDON (Reuters) - Individual champion Tori Bowie anchored the United States to victory in the women's 4x100 meters relay at the World Championships on Saturday.

The Americans, Olympic gold medalists in Rio last year, were led off by Aaliyah Brown who flew out of the blocks to start the run that brought them the world title they last won in 2011.

Allyson Felix, part of that winning team in Daegu, ran the second leg before passing on to Morolake Akinosun who handed the baton to Bowie, the 100m world champion.

The 26-year-old had pulled out of competing in the 200m earlier in the week due to suffering cuts and bruises in her sprint triumph last Sunday.

However, she looked in no discomfort as she surged down the final straight to win in 41.82 seconds.

Bowie was shadowed all the way to the line by Briton Daryll Neita who led her team to silver, in 42.12, ahead of 2015 champions Jamaica who were missing their usual anchor runner in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

It was the sixth time the U.S. have won the event and the gold was also a record 15th World Championship medal for Felix.