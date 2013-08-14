Defar returns to centre stage in 5,000m heats

Ethiopia's Meseret Defar, the women's 5000 meters gold medallist at the London 2012 Olympic Games, rests during a training session in Addis Ababa August 6, 2013 ahead of the 14th IAAF World Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s twice Olympic champion Meseret Defar takes to the track for the first time at these world championships in Wednesday’s 5,000 meters heats after deciding not to run the 10,000 earlier in the week.

Defar, the 2007 world champion, starts as favorite for a second title in the absence of her great rival and compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba, who won the 10,000 crown on Sunday before saying she would not run the shorter distance.

Champion from Daegu two years ago, Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya is also absent as she is expecting her first child.

With no evening session, the men’s 50km walk will be the only medal to be decided and the hosts will have high hopes of another gold from 2009 world champion and Olympic winner Sergey Kirdyapkin.