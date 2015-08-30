FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jamaica takes women's 4x400 gold despite Felix heroics
#Sports News
August 30, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Jamaica takes women's 4x400 gold despite Felix heroics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novlene Williams-Mills of Jamaica (L) crosses the finish line beside Francena McCorory of the U.S. in the women's 4 x 400 metres relay final at the 15th IAAF Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING (Reuters) - - Jamaica stunned the United States in the last women’s track race of the world championships as Novlene Williams-Mills snatched the 4x400 meters relay gold by passing Francena McCorory in the final 10 meters of a thrilling race.

Jamaica had held a 15-metre lead over the United States at half-way, after strong runs by Christine Day and Shericka Jackson, only to see America’s individual 400m champion, Allyson Felix deliver an astonishing leg to chase down and catch Stephenie Ann McPherson and hand over the stick for the anchor leg with a slight lead.

Felix’s leg of the relay was timed unofficially at 47.7sec but it was to prove in vain as Novlene Williams-Mills ran a shrewd final lap to overhaul a tiring Francena McCorory and win Jamaica’s third relay gold medal of the Beijing championships, and her nation’s seventh of the week.

Jamaica clocked 3min 19.13sec, to the United States’ 3:19.44 with Britain taking bronze in 3:23.62.

Editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
