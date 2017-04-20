Factbox: The ups and downs of U.S. men's 4x100m relays

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Mike Rodgers (USA) Justin Gatlin (USA) and Tyson Gay (USA) of USA react as they realise they have been disqualified

(Reuters) - With the IAAF World Relays scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the Bahamas, a look at how the U.S. men's 4x100 meters relay teams have finished by event in the 15 global competitions since 2000.

2016 Olympics - Disqualified for zone violation, Jamaica win

2015 world championships - Disqualified for zone violation, Jamaica win

2015 world relays - Won, defeating Jamaica

2014 world relays - Disqualified in heats for zone violation, Jamaica win

2013 world championships - Second to Jamaica

2012 Olympics - Second to Jamaica, later disqualified for doping

2011 world championships - Did not finish after failing to exchange baton, Jamaica win

2009 world championships - Disqualified for zone violation in heats, Jamaica win

2008 Olympics - Did not finish, dropped baton in heats, Jamaica win

2007 world championships - Won, Jamaica second

2005 world championships - Did not finish, dropped baton in heats, France win

2004 Olympics - Second to Britain

2003 world championships - Won, Brazil second

2001 world championships - Won, later disqualified for doping violation, South Africa win

2000 Olympics - Won, Brazil second

Summary:

Gold medals: 4 (another was stripped for doping violation)

Silver medals: 2 (another was stripped for doping violation)

On-track disqualification: 4

Did not finish: 3

By comparison, Jamaican men have won all but one of the nine global men's 4x100 meters relay races since 2008, losing only to the U.S. in the 2015 World Relays. (The Jamaicans were later stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medal for a doping violation).