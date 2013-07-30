Bolt, Fraser-Pryce to lead Jamaican team for worlds

Usain Bolt of Jamaica approaches the finish line after running the final leg for the Racers Track Club to win in the men's 4x100m relay at the London Diamond League 'Anniversary Games' athletics meeting at the Olympic Stadium, in east London July 27, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Olympic champions Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce headline a Jamaican world athletics championships squad that will come under intense scrutiny in Moscow following several positive doping tests by some of the country’s athletes.

Five athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Asafa Powell and Sherone Simpson, tested positive for banned substances at the Caribbean island’s national championships in June and face disciplinary hearings.

All five have denied knowingly taking banned substances.

Neither Powell nor Simpson, both of whom tested positive for the stimulant oxilophrine, were included in the squad named by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Monday for the August 10-18 championships in the Russian capital.

Nine-times world championship medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown, who held a wild card entry to Moscow by virtue of winning the 200 meters in Daegu, South Korea in 2011, also missed out.

Campbell-Brown is provisionally suspended after failing a test for using a banned diuretic at the Jamaica International Invitational World Challenge meet in May.

Powell had finished seventh in the 100m at the national championships but had been expected to be included in the 4x100 relay team having run 9.88 seconds at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting on July 4.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates as she won the women's 100m race during the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting in Zurich August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholze

Jamaican officials did not indicate what event the athletes were likely to run in Moscow but Nesta Carter is expected to join Bolt, Nickel Ashmeade and Kemar Bailey-Cole in the 100m in the absence of injured world champion Yohan Blake.

The 22-member male squad also includes Olympic 200m bronze medalist Warren Weir.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Sherri-Ann Brooks, who was fourth at the Jamaican trials in June, is expected to take the place of Simpson in the women’s 100m.

Wild card holder and 2009 world champion Fraser-Pryce, Kerron Stewart and Schillonie Calvert will be the other entrants in the blue riband event.

London Olympics bronze medalist Hansle Parchment, who injured his ankle at the Jamaica trials, takes his place in the 110 hurdles along with Andrew Riley and Dwight Thomas.

Squad

Men: Nickel Ashmeade, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter, Warren Weir, Jason Livermore, Javere Bell, Javon Francis, Omar Johnson, Hansle Parchment, Andrew Riley, Dwight Thomas, Leford Green, Isa Phillips, Annsert Whyte, Damar Forbes, Raymond Brown, Odayne Richards, Oshaine Bailey, Akheem Gauntlett, Rusheen Mcdonald, Edino Steele

Women: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sheri-Ann Brooks, Schillonie Calvert, Kerron Stewart, Patricia Hall, Anneisha Mclaughlin, Stephanie McPherson, Novlene Williams-Mills, Natoya Goule, Andrea Bliss, Danielle Williams, Shermaine Williams, Danielle Dowie, Kaliese Spencer, Ristananna Tracey, Nickiesha Wilson, Francine Simpson, Kimberly Williams, Natasha Morrison, Carrie Russell, Christine Day, Anastasia Le-roy, Rosemarie Whyte