Powell to carry Jamaica's hopes at world indoors

Asafa Powell of Jamaica celebrates after he win the men's 100 metres at during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at the Stade de France Stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Asafa Powell will carry Jamaica’s sprinting hopes at the world indoor championships this month as the former 100 meters world record holder was named to his country’s squad on Friday.

Powell will be the biggest name on the Jamaican team at the March 17-20 worlds in Portland, Oregon, that will not include Usain Bolt as the world record holder over 100 and 200 meters does not race indoors.

The Jamaican team will be made up of 11 men and 13 women, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association said in a statement.

Powell, 33, is a two-time world championships 100m bronze medallist. The women’s team includes reigning 100m hurdles world champion Danielle Williams and 200m silver medallist Elaine Thompson from the 2015 world chanmpionships in Beijing.